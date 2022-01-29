‘That Sh*t Ain’t Happening’: Kid Rock Threatens To Cancel Shows At Venues With Vaccine Mandates

Singer and songwriter Kid Rock announced in a Thursday video posted to his official Facebook page that he wouldn’t be “showing up” to venues that require COVID-19 vaccinations on his new “Bad Reputation” tour.



“There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues. People saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because of the vaccine mandate’ and this, that and the other,” Kid Rock said. “Trust me, we’ve done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is going to be done, if there are any at these venues, I’m not aware of any, but if there are any, they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and say ‘Don’t tell me how to live,’ that ‘We the People’ are holding up their fucking vaccine cards and wearing masks, that shit ain’t happening.” Kid Rock added, referencing his track “We the People.” The singer also mentioned that his tour had to scratch Buffalo, NY and Toronto, Canada from their agenda due to vaccination mandates. (RELATED: Kid Rock Sings ‘F**k Fauci’ In His New Song ‘We The People’)

The “Bad Reputation” tour is set to appear in cities across the country, from Woodlands, TX to Clarkston, MI, according to Kid Rock’s website. The tour starts on Apr. 6 and ends on Sept. 17.

Kid Rock’s announcement comes amidst controversy on Spotify, with singer Neil Young forcing the service to choose between his music and Joe Rogan’s podcast. Young accused Rogan of “spreading fake information about vaccines” in a since-deleted letter. Spotify chose to drop Young’s music and keep Rogan’s podcast.