Brian Kelly Films Another Humiliating Dance Video

LSU football coach Brian Kelly continues to be out of control.

The head coach of the Tigers has been on a tear lately filming absolutely unhinged dance videos with recruits, and his latest attempt at busting a move is pathetic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU Football Coach Behaves Like An Idiot In Bizarre Video. Should He Be Fired? https://t.co/UwHudLIakF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2022

In a video tweeted by LAHGRIDDY2x, the former Notre Dame coach was learning how to Griddy, and it has to be seen in order to be believed.

Give it a watch below.

Seriously, someone who loves Brian Kelly needs to get this nonsense to stop. Someone who loves him has to sit him down and explain to him how ridiculous he looks.

Does he have no friends or family who cares about him? He’s making a fool out of himself on a regular basis.

You know why you’ll never see Nick Saban do something like this? Because he takes himself seriously, and he has a football program to run.

You know another fun fact about Saban? He has seven national title rings. So, whose behavior and strategy do we think works better?

Nick Saban Pulls Off 100% Pure Class Move After Losing To Georgia https://t.co/90Hn2DWcXW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2022

Knock if off, Kelly. Seriously, knock it off.