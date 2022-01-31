REPORT: Maddow Taking ‘Hiatus’ From MSNBC

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is taking a “hiatus” from the network, according to a Monday report from Business Insider.

Maddow is expected to announce her hiatus to viewers of “The Rachel Maddow Show” tonight, according to Business Insider. The host will be stepping away from her show to instead focus on movie and podcast productions. (RELATED: Report: Rachel Maddow Signs New Deal With MSBNC For $30 Million)

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Maddow just told her staff she is taking a hiatus and will be back in a few weeks. Story to come….. — Claire Atkinson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@claireatki) January 31, 2022

Maddow’s hiatus is expected to start Feb. 7, Business Insider reported. The break is expected to be temporary and Maddow will still appear for coverage of special events.

Maddow’s exit will force MSNBC to fill the vacancy of her program’s primetime 9 p.m. Eastern slot, as her show pulls significantly higher ratings than the time slots before and after “The Rachel Maddow Show,” according to The Hill’s Joe Concha. MSNBC is reportedly planning on filling the vacancy with a variety of fill-in anchors, according to Business Insider.

This presents a huge issue for MSNBC, obviously. The network backfilled the open 11p spot vacated by Brian Williams with Stephanie Ruhle. Who on what appears to be a very thin bench can take Maddow’s spot at 9p? The numbers drop precipitously before and after her time slot. https://t.co/DGzQNGmEeL pic.twitter.com/kDneFnmTMq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 31, 2022

Maddow’s movie will adapt her book and podcast “Bag Man,” with Ben Stiller reported to direct and Maddow filling the executive producer role, according to Business Insider. Maddow is also in the process of creating a new podcast.