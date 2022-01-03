Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Rips The Refs After The Chiefs Lose To The Bengals

Patrick Mahomes fiancée Brittany Matthews had a blunt message after the Chiefs lost to the Bengals 34-31 Sunday.

Following the Chiefs falling to 11-5 on the season after Joe Burrow and company put in work, Brittany tweeted, “The REFs DO NOT want us to win.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The REFs DO NOT want us to win — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 2, 2022

This is one of my biggest pet peeves, and I absolutely can’t stand it. Spouses of athletes and other people in the spotlight should not be publicly getting involved or feuding with anyone.

It’s the same criticism of Patrick Mahomes moron younger brother. Mahomes is busy trying to win another ring and his family feels the need to make sure attention gets shined on them.

Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with. This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/7puweqqOuM — Owen Kidd (@OKiddVT) October 17, 2021

How the hell is that going to help the Chiefs win? How is Brittany claiming the refs don’t want Kansas City to win going to help the franchise get better?

News flash, the refs don’t really give a damn. They have a job to do and while they might make mistakes, they’re not out to burn anyone.

Apparently, that message never got to his future wife.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

And to be clear, if it was a famous woman and her boyfriend kept popping off, I’d say the same thing. If Patrick Mahomes wants to weigh in on the refs, let him. I simply don’t want to hear from anyone else.