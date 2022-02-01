32-Year-Old Woman Returns Fire During Armed Robbery At Store, Shoots One Of Fleeing Suspects

A 32-year-old woman returned fire during an armed robbery at a store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday morning, having wounded one of the fleeing suspects.

One of two armed suspects shot the woman, hitting her at least twice before pulling out a gun of her own and proceeding to fire at the suspects, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported. (RELATED: Woman Fatally Shoots Would-Be Robber, Boyfriend Chases Down Two Others Fleeing)

#BREAKING: A corner store clerk and a robber were hurt during a shootout inside a Philly corner store Tuesday morning, police say. @RandyGyllenhaal is gathering details at the scene. https://t.co/9Z2t8QQ2E7 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 1, 2022

The robbery occurred before 4 a.m. at a variety store on Torresdale Avenue where the two suspects, who were both reportedly male, walked into the store and behind the counter, pointing their guns at the woman, according to ABC 6 Philadelphia.

There was reportedly a struggle between the woman, the store manager, who was also present, and the two suspects which resulted in one of the suspects firing at the woman, hitting her twice in her thigh, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

The woman then pulled out a gun of her own, firing multiple shots at the suspects. She wounded one of the suspects which caused him to drop his gun as he fled the scene, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be treated for her injuries. “She was a brave, young woman involved in a shootout with two males that were armed with guns. She stood her ground. We’re hoping for the best for her,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to the outlet.

Small added that a shooting victim, who was reportedly “shot several times,” was taken to Temple Hospital 45 minutes after the robbery occurred. The person’s clothes were similar to one of the suspects observed in the store’s surveillance footage, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported.