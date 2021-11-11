‘F*ck Everything They Say’: Dave Chappelle Doesn’t Back Down, Says Let’s ‘Bring The Culture Back Together’

Dave Chappelle isn’t backing down following the backlash over his “The Closer” special and said, “fuck everything they say on television.”

In the one-minute-long clip the 48-year-old comedian posted on Instagram Thursday, he stands on a stage in San Francisco calling other stars on the stage with him the “legends of” that city, like Too Short, Raphael Saadiq and Lil Jon among others. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

The legendary comedian named off each one with him following a screening of his film “Untitled” Dave Chappelle documentary. (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

Chappelle asked the crowd if they liked the movie and the show to which they answered with a resounding yes and cheered.

“All of this month I am going to travel around this country,” Dave explained. “I’m going to bring this movie with me. And I’m going to bring this energy with me. The champs are here.”

“Fuck everything they say on television,” he added. “Let’s bring the culture back together. It’s all for the culture.”

The comments brought applause and cheers from the crowd. At the end of the clip, dates and locations for the shows, where people can see his film were listed. Three cities, Toronto, Atlanta and New York City, were listed as already sold out.

The “Chappelle’s Show” star has made headlines following a backlash over his comments about the LGBTQ community in his latest Netflix special. He’s hit back and said his new special is about “corporate interests” and what he “can say” and “cannot say.”

The comedian previously talked about how during the summer of 2020 he and other comedians did shows in his neighbor’s cornfield and said people from all over the world came to see them. He said “the best comedians on Earth came” to his home and “broke bread with him.” He made a whole documentary about the experience.

Chappelle shared how he was “invited to every film festival in the United States and some of those invitations” he accepted over his film. However, since the backlash he’s been “disinvited” and said now “not a film company,” “not a movie studio” or “film festival,” nobody “will touch this film.”