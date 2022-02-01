Tesla Recalling 54,000 Vehicles Because Self-Driving Feature Can Run Stop Signs

Tesla is recalling thousands of vehicles due to a software glitch enabling the cars to run through stop signs.

The company will recall 53,882 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving software due to the glitch, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“The ‘rolling stop’ functionality available as part of the Full Self-Driving (Beta) software may allow the vehicle to travel through an allway stop intersection without first coming to a stop,” NHTSA said. “Failing to stop at a stop sign can increase the risk of a crash.”

Tesla will disable the “rolling stop” feature through an “over-the-air” software update to be performed in the coming months, NHTSA said. (RELATED: ‘Will You Chip In $10?’ — Elizabeth Warren Accuses Elon Musk Of ‘Freeloading’ As She Fundraises Off Twitter Spat)

The company did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Tesla recalled nearly half a million vehicles in December 2021 over faulty trunk latch technology that could result in damage to the rearview camera cable harnesses, preventing drivers from being able to use their rearview cameras in addition to causing the vehicle’s hood to open while driving, blocking the driver’s view of the road.

NHTSA is also investigating Tesla’s autopilot system that may have resulted in several crashes, with many of the incidents involving Tesla vehicles crashing into other vehicles at first responder scenes due to road flares obstructing their cameras.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.