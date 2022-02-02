Jackson Mahomes Rides A Mechanical Bull With A Woman In Bizarre Viral Video

Jackson Mahomes is back in the news, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs were bounced from the playoffs after losing to the Bengals in the AFC title game, and most of us thought that meant we wouldn't have to hear about him again until next season.

Well, that was a foolish assumption!

On behalf of America, I would like to thank Joe Burrow and the Bengals for beating the Chiefs. We don’t have to hear about Patrick Mahomes’ idiot brother and girlfriend until next season! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 30, 2022

In an Instagram video shared by NFL Memes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes was riding a mechanical bull with a woman in a jersey.

To make matters even more bizarre, the woman appeared to be filming it on her phone. Watch the strange interaction below.

I don’t even know what to say about this video. There’s just so much to unpack. First, why does Jackson Mahomes’ face have a look of absolute shock on it?

It’s like he is stunned by what is going on. It’s a mechanical bull and a female. Yet, his reaction is what I’d expect out of someone who just made some great discovery like he’s in the latest “Indiana Jones” movie.

Second, why the hell is the woman flashing her phone around like that? Is she really filming this for clout? That’s damn sure what it looks like.

If you have any kind of following, which Jackson Mahomes unfortunately does, and a woman whips out her phone like that, you need to bounce ASAP. You have no idea where the video might end up or the framing of it.

At some point, you’d assume Jackson Mahomes would learn to stay in the shadows, but that’s clearly not going to happen.