Brad Thomas Dives Into His Music Career, Explains What Lessons From The Military Are Useful

Brad Thomas is a huge fan of rocking out.

During my interview with the former Army Ranger and Delta Force operator, I asked him about his band Silence and Light, what his goals for his music career are and what lessons from the military also apply to making music.

As I’m sure you’ve come to expect from our other interviews, his comments didn’t disappoint. You can watch him break down the formation of the band, the lessons he’s learned and much more below.

I think it’s safe to say Brad is one hell of an awesome guy and his life’s story arc is almost hard to comprehend. He went from fighting in Black Hawk Down and the War on Terror to rocking out in Silence and Light.

You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried, and I say that as a massive compliment.

Black Hawk Down was a dark day for our military. While we’ve all seen the movie, there’s a lot more details people don’t know and can’t imagine. I spoke with former Army Ranger and Delta Force operator Brad Thomas about fighting to survive in Somalia. pic.twitter.com/m8AJ8qkiZS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 2, 2022

Make sure to catch the full interview when you get a chance! He’s a fascinating man.