Brad Thomas Talks About The Rush Of Combat, Says Rocking Out And Sex Might Be The Only Things That Come Close

Brad Thomas had a great quote about the rush entering combat gave him during his military career.

I spoke with the Black Hawk Down veteran, who is also a founding member of the band Silence and Light, and I asked him what kind of rush he used to get flying into incredibly dangerous and violent situations. It turns out there isn’t much that can match, but two things on this planet might come close!

“There was a feeling from [entering combat] that can’t be matched by anything. About the only thing that I felt that kind of gave me the same rush was playing music on a big stage. Just even in sound check getting plugged in and getting everything cranked up. When that sound starts coming through the PA speakers and the subwoofers are kicking and you can literally feel your leg hair vibrate every time you hit a guitar string, it’s a pretty powerful feeling too. That’s kind of the only thing comparable, and maybe sex. Maybe, sex, flying on the Concorde, playing loud music, it’s just a lot of stuff. It’s a pretty amazing feeling,” Thomas explained as he busted out a smile towards the end of his comment.

You can watch him break it down below.

What an epic response. Talking about the rush of combat and comparing it to rocking out and having sex was honestly one of my favorite parts of the interview.

He dropped the sex line and we both immediately started laughing. It’s great when you can inject some humor into serious situations.

Black Hawk Down was a dark day for our military. While we’ve all seen the movie, there’s a lot more details people don’t know and can’t imagine. I spoke with former Army Ranger and Delta Force operator Brad Thomas about fighting to survive in Somalia. pic.twitter.com/m8AJ8qkiZS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 2, 2022

Also, if you haven’t finished the whole interview, I can’t recommend it enough. Brad is one hell of a guy and he was very gracious with his time and the subjects he discussed. Make sure to check it all out!