Dua Lipa Rocks Frilly Sleeveless Black Mini And Black Patent Leather High Heel Boots

Dua Lipa definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a frilly little black dress and boots combination during her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The 26-year-old singer looked truly incredible as she posed wearing a sleeveless ruffled halter mini-dress behind the scenes in the series of photos she shared Thursday on Instagram ahead of her appearance on the show.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, jewelry and thigh-high black patent leather high heel boots.

She captioned her post, "Catch me tonight on @colbertlateshow @ 11:35PM ET on CBS talking about @service95 and the countdown to the #FutureNostalgiaTour ~ bts shot by @elizabethmiiiranda."

The “Levitating” hitmaker has been blowing up the charts and will soon be making her big screen debut in the movie “Argylle,” alongside stars like John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Sam Rockwell, WSJ. magazine noted.

The model’s social media account is also quite the treat and shows off her great fashion sense.

