Singer Dua Lipa Turns 24 Years Old

August 22 is Dua Lipa’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her best looks.

Dua Lipa is an English singer and model born in London. Her career started when she was just 14 years old when she uploaded covers of songs to Youtube. In 2015, she signed with Warner Music Group. Soon after, she released her first single “Be The One.”

Lipa later released her first studio album in 2017 titled “Dua Lipa.” Her sixth single, “New Rules,” released a month later and instantly shot up to the top of the charts. (RELATED: Singer Kacey Musgraves Turns 31 Years Old)

“New Rules” made Lipa the first woman to grab the number one spot in the United Kingdom after Adele managed the accomplishment with “Hello” in 2015.

In January 2018, Lipa was nominated in five different categories for the Brit Awards. She was up for British Female Solo Artist, British Breakthrough Act, Mastercard British Album of the Year, British Video of the Year and British Single of the Year. She collected the awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act.