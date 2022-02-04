The Jaguars Hire Doug Pederson As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Jaguars have officially found a new head coach.

The team announced late Thursday night that the Super Bowl champion and former Eagles head coach has been hired to replace Urban Meyer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

This is a very interesting hire for the Jaguars. Pederson has a record of success and famously beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl with Nick Foles playing quarterback.

So, it’s not like he doesn’t have any major accomplishments. He definitely does.

A proven winner and leader, Doug Pederson becomes our seventh head coach in franchise history.#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 4, 2022

At the same time, after winning the Super Bowl, his record over the next three regular seasons was 22-25-1. That’s not great at all!

Generally speaking, if you’re under .500 over a three-year period in the NFL, things have gone very wrong for you.

Let’s get to work💪🏼 – Welcome to #DUUUVAL ! Great days ahead. https://t.co/1Mburp2ZCp — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 4, 2022

There are also some who would argue that he mismanaged the team’s handling of Carson Wentz, and that resulted in the former second overall pick losing confidence in his ability to play.

I’m not sure I’d agree with that, but there are definitely Eagles fans who are not Pederson fans because of how he handled the team’s QB situation.

Now, he’s coaching a team with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. The franchise’s future depends on Lawrence’s development. Do you really want to put that in the hands of Doug Pederson? I’m not so sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Let us know in the comments what you think of the hire!