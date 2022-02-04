Meghan McCain Slams Olympics That’s ‘Spreading Propaganda For A Regime’ That Killed ‘6 Million People’

Meghan McCain said Friday that no one should be watching the Beijing Winter Olympics that’s “spreading propaganda for a regime” that has “kill[ed] six million people” with the COVID-19 virus.

“There is no reason to watch a Winter Olympics that is holding up and spreading propaganda for a regime that is committing actual genocide and ethnic cleansing [of Uyghurs] – on top of poisoning the world and killing 6 million people,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

“Absolute shame on the international community for this,” she added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Haley Calls Biden’s Diplomatic Olympics Boycott A ‘Joke’ Because China Doesn’t Care If He Shows Up)

In a follow-up tweet, McCain also made it clear she won’t be watching any of the Olympics, which kicked off Friday in Beijing. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Calls On American Athletes To Stay Silent During Olympics In Beijing)

“I will not watch one minute of the @Beijing2022,” the former Fox News guest host tweeted. It included the hashtag “#GenocideGames” and artwork showing a Chinese athlete taking down what looks like a Tibetan monk with blood on the character.

To date, over 5.7 million people around the globe have died with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization coronavirus dashboard.

The U.S. and some other countries are diplomatically boycotting the 2022 Winter Games over China’s human rights violations over the treatment of the Uyghur Muslims, which the U.S. has labeled a genocide.