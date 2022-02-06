Editorial

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Says ‘Hue Jackson Was Never Paid To Lose Games’

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 10: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns talks with team owner Jimmy Haslam prior to the preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has hit back hard at Hue Jackson.

Jackson recently sent shockwaves through the NFL when he implied he was paid by Haslam to lose games while coaching the Browns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He later walked back that stance and told ESPN the Browns simply wanted to lose in the first two years of his tenure. Now, the owner of the franchise has hit back hard.

Haslam told KnoxNews.com the following about Jackson:

Hue Jackson has never ever accepted any responsibility for our record during that time period. He’s been masterful at pointing fingers but has never accepted any blame. I have accepted a ton of blame, and rightfully so. There are a lot of things I could’ve done better. Hue has never accepted blame for one thing…Unequivocally, Hue Jackson was never paid to lose games. That is an absolute falsehood. And it’s also an absolute falsehood that I laughed while we were losing. Most people who know me would say, ‘That’s not how Jimmy would react to losing.’