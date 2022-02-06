Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Says ‘Hue Jackson Was Never Paid To Lose Games’

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has hit back hard at Hue Jackson.
Jackson recently sent shockwaves through the NFL when he implied he was paid by Haslam to lose games while coaching the Browns.
Second NFL Coach Implies He Was Paid To Lose Games. Is This The Biggest Scandal In League History? https://t.co/T5N9RC6fAI
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022
He later walked back that stance and told ESPN the Browns simply wanted to lose in the first two years of his tenure. Now, the owner of the franchise has hit back hard.
Trust me it was a good number!
— Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022
Haslam told KnoxNews.com the following about Jackson:
Hue Jackson has never ever accepted any responsibility for our record during that time period. He’s been masterful at pointing fingers but has never accepted any blame. I have accepted a ton of blame, and rightfully so. There are a lot of things I could’ve done better. Hue has never accepted blame for one thing…Unequivocally, Hue Jackson was never paid to lose games. That is an absolute falsehood. And it’s also an absolute falsehood that I laughed while we were losing. Most people who know me would say, ‘That’s not how Jimmy would react to losing.’