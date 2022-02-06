Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Says ‘Hue Jackson Was Never Paid To Lose Games’

As I’ve been saying since Brian Flores‘ alleged he was offered money to lose, this entire situation is going to get very ugly.

Hue Jackson getting involved with his stupid tweets absolutely did not help the situation at all. In fact, it only made things worse, especially when he had to later walk it back.

Well Jimmy Haslam, was happy while we kept losing. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

Now, Haslam has come out swinging and verbally decapitated his former coach. When an NFL owner is out here talking about how you don’t accept responsibility, you know things are going in a very wrong direction.

That statement from Haslam is about as savage as it gets. Clearly, he’s not a fan of Hue Jackson, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

NFL Owner Responds To Allegations He Offered Money To His Coach To Lose https://t.co/5oepq33jfQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2022

It should be interesting to see how this all shakes out, and I can promise you we’re not close to this situation being over. Not at all.