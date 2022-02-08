Joe Rogan Says Campaign Against Him Is Just ‘A Political Hit Job’

Podcaster Joe Rogan called the viral resurfaced video of him using the N-word on past podcasts a “political hit job.”

During “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Tuesday, the host welcomed guest comedian Akaash Singh, who asked the host how he was doing after being in the news following numerous calls by artists like Neil Young to have him removed from Spotify over his past comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. The comments were noted by Mediaite.com. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Leaves Sanjay Gupta Almost Speechless As He Confronts Him About CNN’s Lies, Parents Not Wanting To Vaccinate Kids)

“If you stay offline, it’s just real life,” Rogan explained to his guest. “You just have to stay offline.” (RELATED: Social Media Users Call For Fauci To Debate Vaccine Skeptic Following Interview On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’)

Joe Rogan Says He’s Feeling ‘Relief’ After Apologizing For Viral N-Word Video https://t.co/n0QFAVGSEj — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 9, 2022

“In a lot of ways, like all this is a relief. That video had always been out there,” he added, referencing the recently resurfaced video of him saying the N-word repeatedly. “This is a political hit job. And so they’re taking all this stuff that I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together.”

“It’s good the video cause it makes me address some shit that I really wish wasn’t out there,” Rogan continued.

Singh praised Rogan and said he was “proud” of him for apologizing and owning that it’s “wrong.”

The podcast host agreed and said a person “should apologize” if they “regret something.” However, he said “you have to be very careful to not apologize for nonsense.”

The host recently responded on Instagram to the viral N-word video, calling it the most “shameful” and “regretful” thing he’s ever had to address publicly.

“There’s a video that’s out that’s a compilation of me saying the n-word,” Rogan said. “It’s a video that’s made of clips taken out of context of me of 12 years of conversations on my podcast, and it’s all smushed together. And, it looks f**king horrible, even to me.”