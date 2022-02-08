GOP Rep Says Capitol Police ‘Illegally’ Investigated His Office, Staffer ‘Caught Them In The Act’

Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls said Tuesday that the United States Capitol Police “illegally” entered his office as part of an alleged investigation and that one of his staffers caught them in the act.

Nehls accused Capitol Police officers of illegally entering his office twice during Thanksgiving week last year, during which they allegedly photographed sensitive legislative items.

“Upon discovering a member of my staff, special agents dressed like construction workers began to question him as to the contents of a photograph taken illegally two days earlier,” Nehls said, adding that Capitol Police “never informed myself or senior level staff of their investigation.” (RELATED: Texas Reps, Including Troy Nehls, Stayed With Capitol Police To Defend The House Chamber On Jan 6)

They had no authority to photograph my office, let alone investigate myself or members of my staff. So, why is the Capitol Police Leadership maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character? — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

While Nehls said that the reasons for their actions were “clear,” he did not give any details. He did, however, float that the investigation came in retaliation for his criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the January 6 Committee and the Capitol Police itself.

Nehls is part of Republicans’ own committee related to the Jan. 6 riot, though the committee is not officially recognized, has relatively little funding, no permanent staff and no subpoena power. He was originally named to be a GOP member on the select committee, but Republicans refused to participate after Pelosi refused to seat Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks.

Nehls told Axios Monday that the group’s findings would support previous revelations that law enforcement was not adequately prepared to combat the rioters.

Neither Nehls’ office nor the Capitol Police immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

