Superstar Angelina Jolie Spotted On Capitol Hill. She Breaks Down Crying While Speaking To Members Of Congress

Angelina Jolie was spotted Wednesday on Capitol Hill where she broke down while speaking to members of Congress about passing the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.

“Standing here at the center of our nation’s power, I can think only of everyone who has been made to feel powerless by their abusers by a system that failed to protect them,” the 46-year-old actress shared in a clip from CSPAN. (RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is Getting Downright Nasty. The Allegations Against Him Are Horrible)

“The reason that many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they’ve been made to feel worthless,” she added. “When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness.” (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

WATCH:

“The ugly truth is that violence in homes is normalized in our country.” WATCH: Complete remarks from Angelina Jolie at news conference on Violence Against Women Act. pic.twitter.com/MzS28BAbPm — CSPAN (@cspan) February 9, 2022

She then said the act was “one of the most important” laws senators could pass.

“The ugly truth is that violence in homes is normalized in our country,” Jolie said. “There are people in this room who have suffered abuse and been denied justice that have worked for years to ensure that this VAWA reauthorization achieves certain basic protections that no survivors should have to ask for.”

“Like Kayden’s Law or funding for non-racially biased forensic evidence collection or the jurisdiction to prosecute non-Indian perpetrators of sexual assault, child abuse and sex trafficking on tribal land,” she added. “These protections are urgently needed.”

The “Eternals” star got emotional and broke down near the end of her speech as she talked about the children who are suffering at the hands of abuse. It comes at the 5:05 minute mark in the clip shared above.

A big group of senators — joined by Angelina Jolie — unveils a compromise bill to renew the Violence Against Women Act. pic.twitter.com/jFHH5f5vvM — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 9, 2022

“Most of all, I want to acknowledge the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment and the many people for whom this legislation comes too late,” the superstar actress shared.

“The women who have suffered through this system with little or no support who still carry the pain and trauma of their abuse,” Jolie continued. “The young adults who have survived abuse and emerged stronger, not because of the child protective system but despite it. And the women and children who have died who could have been saved.”

Thank you, Angelina Jolie, for stopping by to discuss environmental stressors and children’s health. We know these issues are interconnected, and that’s why our @EPA team is taking a holistic approach on environmental justice to protect ALL children and ALL communities. pic.twitter.com/mLLd9ML3iV — Michael Regan, U.S. EPA (@EPAMichaelRegan) February 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, Jolie shared a photo on Instagram.

“Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators,” the “Maleficent” star wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

“I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference,” she added. “#VAWA #VAWA4All #VAWA2022 #nervousmom #partnersinadvocacy.”