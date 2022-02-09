Roger Goodell Says The Allegations In Brian Flores’ Lawsuit Are ‘Very Disturbing’

Roger Goodell has addressed Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach is currently suing the league for alleged racial discrimination, and in the lawsuit he alleges that he was offered money to lose games from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

NFL Owner Responds To Allegations He Offered Money To His Coach To Lose https://t.co/5oepq33jfQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2022

While speaking with the media Wednesday, the NFL commissioner called all the allegations laid out by Flores “very disturbing” and vowed that the league would get to the bottom of whatever might have happened.

He also added that the “integrity of the game is very important” and any violations will be dealt with in a “very serious manner.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he found all of the allegations in the Brian Flores lawsuit “very disturbing.” “Integrity of the game is very important.” Goodell says when he knows the facts about alleged tanking, “We’ll deal with it very seriously.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

I have two points to make here. The first one, and the most important one, is that I’m not sure Goodell is doing himself or the NFL any favors by publicly discussing the situation.

He might try to appease Flores and his supporters, but right now, what proof do we have of racial discrimination or Stephen Ross offering money for losses?

The answer isn’t much at all. So, why is Goodell attempting to even weigh in?

‘Integrity’: John Elway Responds To Serious Allegations In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit https://t.co/h2MvMPQb3c — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2022

Secondly, does anyone trust the NFL to run a fair investigation? Look no further than Jon Gruden’s leaked emails to see how little trust anyone should have in the league’s leadership.

He criticized Goodell in private emails from years ago and his words magically leaked to the media. Does that add up to a single person?

From Super Bowl Live: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, while discussing allegations of tanking against #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, “I do believe the owners have the ability to remove an owner.” pic.twitter.com/DHVcB8zCEG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out, but right now, Goodell needs to just lie low.