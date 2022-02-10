Biden Admin Reportedly Tells Canada To Use Federal Power To Crush Trucker Convoy

The Biden administration reportedly urged Canadian officials Thursday to use “federal powers” to crush the trucker convoy that is blocking the U.S.-Canada border, according to reports.

U.S. Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Canadian leaders “to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border,” Reuters reported, citing a White House official.

“U.S. and Canadian border and customs authorities are working with great urgency to ensure the continued flow of goods and services across our international border, leveraging alternative land routes, as well as air and sea options,” the White House official said, according to Reuters.

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Thursday calling on Canadian officials to “reopen traffic on the [Ambassador] Bridge,” which has been shut down by truckers.

“It is imperative that Canadian local, provincial, and national governments de-escalate this economic blockade,” Whitmer continued. “They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic so we can continue growing our economy, supporting good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for families.”

The bridge connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan. (RELATED: After Two Years Of COVID Restrictions, Trudeau Accuses Trucker Convoy Of Interfering With Daily Life)

Truckers have been protesting vaccine mandates and passports, shutting down parts of Ottawa and major routes in Canada.

A GoFundMe for the truckers raised $10 million before the platform shutdown the page. GoFundMe originally released $1 million of the funds to the truckers before announcing the remaining $9 million would go to charities chosen by the convoy. Following widespread pushback, the platform announced all donations would be refunded.

Thousands began donating to the truckers on GiveSendGo, raising more than $8 million before Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that a judge blocked the disbursement of funds made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker pages on GiveSendGo. A spokesperson for Premier’s office told Canadian Broadcasting Corporation News’ senior correspondent Katie Simpson the funds are essentially frozen.

NEW – Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Office put out this statement about the protest fundraiser GiveSendGo: pic.twitter.com/Fp0nrad1cy — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) February 10, 2022

GiveSendGo released a statement Thursday night that “all funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign.”

“Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo,” the statement said.