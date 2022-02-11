Former NFL Player Justin Bannan Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For Shooting A Woman

Former NFL player Justin Bannan has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

According to USA Today, the retired NFL veteran was sentenced to 16 years in prison on an attempted murder charge after shooting a woman in Colorado back in 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At the time, the former Broncos and Ravens lineman claimed he was hiding from the Russian mob when he ran into an acupuncturist’s treatment room, and shot a woman when she opened the door, according to the same report.

The woman survived the shooting.

What an incredibly bizarre and strange situation. Bannan played more than a decade in the NFL, and I’d love to know the status of his brain.

The fact he ran into a business and shot a woman while believing the Russian mob was after him has red flags all over it.

Former #Bronco Justin Bannan was just sentenced to 16 years for attempted murder. Why the victim pushed for the minimum sentence: https://t.co/NgxsoPGBNw @KDVR pic.twitter.com/GQ6Qz9Lm3q — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) February 10, 2022

The man clearly needs some serious help, and I hope he gets while he sits behind bars for the next 16 years. It’s just a mind-boggling situation.

What the hell would drive a person to run into a business and shoot a lady thinking the mob was after him in Colorado? It makes no sense.

ALERT: Former NFL lineman Justin Bannan sentenced to 16 years in prison, the minimum under the law, for attempted murder in a #Boulder shooting — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) February 10, 2022

Hopefully, Bannan is eventually able to get his life straightened out.