Former NFL Player Justin Bannan Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For Shooting A Woman

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Justin Bannan #97 of the Denver Broncos reacts during a 35-24 comeback win over the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 15, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NFL player Justin Bannan has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

According to USA Today, the retired NFL veteran was sentenced to 16 years in prison on an attempted murder charge after shooting a woman in Colorado back in 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At the time, the former Broncos and Ravens lineman claimed he was hiding from the Russian mob when he ran into an acupuncturist’s treatment room, and shot a woman when she opened the door, according to the same report.

The woman survived the shooting.

What an incredibly bizarre and strange situation. Bannan played more than a decade in the NFL, and I’d love to know the status of his brain.

The fact he ran into a business and shot a woman while believing the Russian mob was after him has red flags all over it.

The man clearly needs some serious help, and I hope he gets while he sits behind bars for the next 16 years. It’s just a mind-boggling situation.

What the hell would drive a person to run into a business and shoot a lady thinking the mob was after him in Colorado? It makes no sense.

Hopefully, Bannan is eventually able to get his life straightened out.