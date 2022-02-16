Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski ‘Can Certainly’ Still Keep Playing Amid Retirement Speculation

Tom Brady said his pal Rob Gronkowski “can certainly” keep playing in the NFL and he hopes he does because he said “football’s” better with him in it.

“I don’t know. I certainly hope (he plays),” Brady shared during his Sirius XM podcast, “Let’s Go, with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The comments were noted by the NFL in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I mean, I’ve watched him basically practice and play since he started in the NFL,” the seven-time winning Super Bowl retired QB shared. “He can certainly do it. It’s a big commitment for all of us. It’s a big commitment to keep playing. And I know when he’s willing to make that commitment he’s unstoppable out there as a player.”

Tom Brady hopeful Rob Gronkowski continues to play despite QB’s retirement: “He can certainly do it”https://t.co/qBfZho1X2R pic.twitter.com/0FbrpwHG8E — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 15, 2022

“So he’ll have a lot of opportunity in every aspect of life because of who he is and his personality and what he brings to what he does,” Brady continued. “So I sure hope so. And there’s a lot of players that are gonna be facing those tough decisions and really weighing the risks [and] the rewards to continue to play. But Gronk is someone that I love. He’s an inspirational person for me, an inspirational friend, teammate. And I think football’s a lot better when he’s in it.” (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star QB recently shocked everyone when he announced that after 22 seasons in the league and numerous super bowl appearances, he was officially retiring.

Gronkowski, who played with Brady in New England and later came out of a one-year retirement to join him during the year the Buccaneers returned to the Super Bowl, said he’s not completely convinced his pal is done.

“The guy can play at any age,” Gronkowski shared, according to USA Today. “If he’s 50 years old, he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.”