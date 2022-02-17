Joy Behar Says She ‘Might’ Wear Masks ‘Indefinitely’ In Public Spaces, Listening To Her Own Voice Not CDC

Co-host Joy Behar said she “might” wear masks “indefinitely” in public spaces and that she’s listening to her own voice not the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During a panel discussion Thursday on “The View,” the co-hosts were discussing how the CDC might soon be easing its guidelines on wearing masks as cases of COVID-19 continue to drop across the country. (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

“Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it,” Behar shared. “Very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on, and now make sure it’s a – and now they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Defends Biden, Questions If Presidents Need Any Charisma At All)

WATCH:

“So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater … a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely,” she added. “Why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100% safe yet.”

Guest host conservative commentator Dr. Lauren Wright reminded the co-hosts that “life is risk assessment” and nothing is guaranteed.

“Life is risk assessment,” Wright shared. “That’s part of being an adult, and this week, the risk of dying of COVID if you are triple vaxxed is one in a million. That’s literally the risk. Getting in a car is one out of a hundred, about.”

She said the wearing of masks is based on “really loose science” and that “if you want to wear one then you wear one.”

Later, Behar said mask wearing has been so “politicized” by the “right wing” and Wright argued that it’s been politicized by the “left wing” too.

WATCH:

“Okay tell me how it’s science for the CDC to make behavioral and social recommendation,” Wright asked the panel. “It’s, like, they [CDC] get tough questions about why do you have inconsistent messaging? How is it science when I sit down in a restaurant and I’m breathing and I can take it off, and then I have to put it on in the bathroom.”

“It’s political cause… it takes into account assumptions about human behavior, which epidemiologists are not very good about making,” she added. “It’s not consistently applied.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she wanted to remind everyone that we didn’t know anything about this virus in the beginning. She said the CDC was giving us information that we “want, that will make” people “feel better” so they “weren’t afraid” and trying to get “the right stuff done.”