‘Stranger Things’ Will Return May 27, Series Will End With Season 5

“Stranger Things” season four has an official premiere date.

In an open letter to millions of fans around the globe, creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced that the first half of season four will drop May 27 on Netflix. Part two of season four will premiere July 1. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Furthermore, the Duffer brothers announced that season five will be the end of the epic series. You can read the entire open letter in the Instagram post below.

This is the news fans have been waiting for and we finally have it! After several years without a new episode of the hit series, we finally have a start day for season four.

It’s wild to me that we’ll have gone nearly three years between seasons three and four. That’s a really long damn time!

As for season four being split up into two parts, it doesn’t bother me at all. Some fans might want to complain, but as long as it’s great, I can handle it being in two parts. “Ozark” is doing the same, and I had no issues with it.

“Stranger Things” has been one of the best shows on TV since season one dropped. Now, we have two seasons left until it’s done for good.

Let’s all enjoy the ride!