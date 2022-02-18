ANALYSIS: Why Even Democrat Parents Are Revolting Against The Party

Democrat-leaning suburban parents are no longer mesmerized by the Democratic Party’s messaging on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in K-12 education, and some disagree with cumbersome pandemic restrictions for students, signaling a possible shift in political alignment.

“I grew up with very liberal values and believing in the goal where we judge each other by our character and not by the color of our skin,” said Bion Bartning in a 2021 interview with Politico. Bartning, a co-founder of Eos lip balm, now runs the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) creating corporate DEI standards absent divisive ideas, such as Critical Race Theory (CRT) or anti-racism training.