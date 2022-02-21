Robert Keller Discusses Russia Potentially Invading Ukraine, Asks What America Has To Gain By Getting Involved

Robert Keller had some interesting thoughts on the escalating crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

I spoke with the former Delta Force operator about a bunch of different subjects, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about whether or not Russia will pull the trigger on invading Ukraine.

“I think Putin could go either way…I know why he might do it, what he can gain from it. Why we’re involved and why we care, that I don’t know. What are we gaining from Ukraine is what I’d like to know. I’m not that savvy in that, but we’re the world’s police, right? That’s just how America seems to be…Why do we care what he’s going to do is my stance. Like everything that we’ve f**king done. Why do we get our nose in everyone’s business,” Keller explained when I asked his thoughts on whether or not he thinks an invasion will happen.

However, he did point out that if he had the opportunity 15 years ago, he might be all for it because it’d represent the chance at another gun fight! Watch him break down the situation below.

Let me know in the comments what you think about Keller’s thoughts and where you stand on the issue!

Most people never kill one terrorists. Robert Keller got to engage five terrorists firing RPGs and other weapons at him all by himself. If you’re a bad guy and you find yourself in a fight with a Delta operator, you’re probably going to die! pic.twitter.com/rza0pSRtIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2022

