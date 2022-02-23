Editorial

Video Shows Two Black Hawk Military Helicopters Crashing In Utah

Helicopter Crash (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQg9Ev9SEFA)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Video has emerged of the two Blackhawk helicopters that crashed Tuesday in Utah.

During a Utah National Guard training exercise, two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near Snowbird, and luckily, nobody was hurt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, a video has hit the web, and it’s insane. You can check out the video shared by Carl Budge below.

That’s without a doubt one of the most insane things I’ve ever seen. Even though it didn’t happen in slow motion, it almost felt like it did.

You could see the front helicopter getting dangerously close to the snow before it finally impacted. Moments later, the second one did the same.

How nobody was seriously injured in the crash is nothing short of incredible. In case you didn’t believe in miracles, this should change your mind.

I hope everyone one both helicopters went out and bought some lottery tickets because Tuesday was their lucky day!