Video Shows Two Black Hawk Military Helicopters Crashing In Utah

Video has emerged of the two Blackhawk helicopters that crashed Tuesday in Utah.

During a Utah National Guard training exercise, two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near Snowbird, and luckily, nobody was hurt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, a video has hit the web, and it’s insane. You can check out the video shared by Carl Budge below.

That’s without a doubt one of the most insane things I’ve ever seen. Even though it didn’t happen in slow motion, it almost felt like it did.

TWO US military Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Utah today, and were filmed by skiers at the location. #snowbird pic.twitter.com/7X6wfHbYmv — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) February 23, 2022

You could see the front helicopter getting dangerously close to the snow before it finally impacted. Moments later, the second one did the same.

Breaking: We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident at approx. 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin. No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation. — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) February 22, 2022

How nobody was seriously injured in the crash is nothing short of incredible. In case you didn’t believe in miracles, this should change your mind.

Video from one of the skiers of the Blackhawk helicopters impacting the ground in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eXeDwhNK8r — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) February 22, 2022

I hope everyone one both helicopters went out and bought some lottery tickets because Tuesday was their lucky day!