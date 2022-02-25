REPORT: Kyler Murray And The Cardinals Squash Their Beef, Are Now ‘On The Same Page’

It sounds like the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have smoothed out any issues between the two sides.

Murray recently purged any reference to the team he plays quarterback for on Instagram, and that obviously made fans very concerned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like the beef has been squashed. According to Jane Slater, the two sides “are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward.”

This should make Cardinals fans breathe a lot easier than they might have been a couple weeks ago. When Murray first purged his social media, I think it’s safe to say fans were very nervous.

Whenever something like that happens, it’s usually a sign things have gone off the rails.

Then reports started coming out that Murray wasn’t viewed in the best light and might have refused to go back into the game during the playoff loss to the Rams.

Star QB Reportedly Did Something Very Stupid To Upset His Team https://t.co/0EjuYcbZMt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2022

Hopefully, the Cardinals can hammer out a new deal for Murray and this whole situation can be behind them.