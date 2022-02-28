‘Comedy And A Tragedy’: Sen. Grassley Assures Nomination Hearing Will Not ‘Get Down In The Gutter’ Like Kavanaugh Hearing

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley assured Monday on “Fox & Friends” that the upcoming Supreme Court nomination hearings will “not get down in the gutter” like Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings.

Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be “properly” vetted and conducted thoroughly. He assured the hearing will not be a “comedy” or a “tragedy” similar to what he said the Democrats “demonstrated” during Kavanaugh’s hearings in 2018.

“We’re not going to have a comedy and a tragedy like the Democrats demonstrated to Kavanaugh,” the senator said. “We’re going to be very forthright in our questioning, but we’re going to be polite and we’re not going to get down in the gutter like they did with Kavanaugh.”

Former President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the Court in July 2018 to replace Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of attempting to force himself onto her at a party in the 1980’s while they attended Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland. Several more accusers also came forward after his nomination with sexual assault or harassment allegations against the now-Supreme Court justice. (RELATED: It’s Another Left-Wing Pick’: Rep. Jim Jordan Reacts To Biden’s SCOTUS Nominee)

The Judiciary Committee and FBI investigations found the accusations were unsubstantiated. The committee’s 414-page report concluded there was “no evidence” to support the misconduct claims after interviewing 40 individuals with knowledge surrounding the allegations. In July 2021, Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats demanded the FBI hand over additional information related to its 2018 investigation.

While Grassley — who served as chairman of the committee at the time of Kavanaugh’s nomination — delivered his opening remarks on Sept. 4, 2018, then-Sen. Kamala Harris other Democrats repeatedly interrupted him followed by several protesters shouting as he introduced the former nominee into the room.

During a Sept. 28, 2018, committee hearing, Harris and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker refused to answer when asked to vote on a motion to advance his nomination. Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar told Grassley that they were “not answering” because “this is so unfair.” After the motion passed, Harris, along with Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse of Connecticut and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, left the hearing room in protest.

While Democrats also interrupted a Sept. 4 hearing 63 times, multiple liberal groups sent a letter to then-Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemning his lack of action in blocking Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Kavanaugh was confirmed October 2018.