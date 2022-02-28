Editorial

Kyler Murray’s Agent Releases A Statement Saying The Cardinals Need To Show Their Commitment To The QB

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the sideline prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Kyler Murray’s agent wants the Arizona Cardinals to show their commitment to the young quarterback.

The talented dual-threat passer has been publicly beefing with his team, and things appeared to recently be patched up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it looks like there might be more problems. His agent released a statement announcing that he’s sent a contract proposal to the Cardinals, and “Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business.”

You can read the full statement below.

Allow me to translate this statement for all of you. Murray wants to get paid, and he wants to get paid in a big way.

Burkhardt’s statement makes it crystal clear that Murray expects to get paid like other star quarterbacks who have led their teams to the playoffs.

That means Murray is easily looking for $30 million a season or more. Yeah, that’s a big ask, especially given how the team collapsed down the stretch this past season.

There’s no doubt he’s talented, but getting blown out in the opening round of the playoffs and struggling to win in the second half of the season isn’t a convincing argument for a massive extension.

We’ll see what happens, but it looks like the feud is potentially back on!