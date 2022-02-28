Kyler Murray’s Agent Releases A Statement Saying The Cardinals Need To Show Their Commitment To The QB

Kyler Murray’s agent wants the Arizona Cardinals to show their commitment to the young quarterback.

The talented dual-threat passer has been publicly beefing with his team, and things appeared to recently be patched up.

Star QB Reportedly Did Something Very Stupid To Upset His Team https://t.co/0EjuYcbZMt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2022

Now, it looks like there might be more problems. His agent released a statement announcing that he’s sent a contract proposal to the Cardinals, and “Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business.”

You can read the full statement below.

Allow me to translate this statement for all of you. Murray wants to get paid, and he wants to get paid in a big way.

Burkhardt’s statement makes it crystal clear that Murray expects to get paid like other star quarterbacks who have led their teams to the playoffs.

It now seems that Kyler Murray wants to remain Arizona’s QB — as long as the team is willing to make his long term contract extension a priority. https://t.co/svdvyTXBkF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2022

That means Murray is easily looking for $30 million a season or more. Yeah, that’s a big ask, especially given how the team collapsed down the stretch this past season.

There’s no doubt he’s talented, but getting blown out in the opening round of the playoffs and struggling to win in the second half of the season isn’t a convincing argument for a massive extension.

Kyler Murray wants a contract extension. @brgridiron The QB’s agent shared an open letter saying Murray wants to stay in Arizona but needs commitment from the organization. pic.twitter.com/J24RSuSa2F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2022

We’ll see what happens, but it looks like the feud is potentially back on!