Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Kanye West After He Claims Daughter’s On TikTok Against His Will

Kim Kardashian hit back at Kanye West amid their divorce after he took to Instagram and claimed their daughter North West is on TikTok against his will.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the 41-year-old reality star wrote in a message shared on her Instagram story on Friday. The comments were noted by E! News. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she added. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kardashian continued. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star concluded her post with a plea to keep all matters regarding their four children together privately.

“And hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” she added.

On Friday, West, who officially changed his name to “Ye”, asked for help from fans on how to parent amid his divorce from the Kardashian.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE,” the 44-year-old rapper captioned his post on Instagram, along with a photo of their 8-year-old’s latest TikTok video. “I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

Following the reality star’s public plea to keep things private, Kanye reposted his ex’s comments and asked “what do you mean main provider?”

“America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…,” Ye added.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage together. The two share four kids together.