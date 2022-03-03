‘Pelosi And Whoopi Can Attack Me’: Lauren Boebert Says She’ll ‘Take The Heat’ To Honor The 13 Americans Killed In Afghanistan

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert fired back at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Whoopi Goldberg over criticism of her outburst at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

“I just got word from a mutual friend that the mother of one of the 13 reached out and said she ‘really appreciated you speaking out,'” Boebert tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Who The Hell Do You Think You Are, Little Girl?’: ‘The View’ Reacts To Rep. Boebert Heckling Biden At SOTU)

“Pelosi and Whoopi can attack me every day for the rest of the year,” she added. “It’s worth the heat to give them honor.”

During Biden’s SOTU, he spoke about veterans developing “cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin” after exposure to burn pits, when Boebert stood up and shouted about the 13 service members who were killed from a suicide bombing during the chaotic withdrawal by his administration in Afghanistan.

“You put them in, 13 of them!” the congresswomen yelled.

On Wednesday, the co-host of “The View” called the representative out and said she was disrespectful to the president.

“Who the hell do you think you are, little girl?” Goldberg said. “Who do you think you are? You don’t have to like this president to be respectful of him talking about the military and his son [Beau] who died. You don’t have to like him, but you must be respectful, you gotta be.”

On Thursday, Pelosi also responded to Boebert who she said she wished should just “shut up.”

“Let me just say this, I agree with what [Republican South Carolina] Sen. Lindsey Graham said, ‘shut up,'” she began. “That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up.”