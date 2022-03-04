Editorial

REPORT: The Washington Commanders Have Contacted Every Team About A Potential QB Trade

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team is hit by Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Washington Commanders are incredibly desperate for a quarterback.

According to ESPN, the Commanders have contacted every single team in the NFL “to inquire about a quarterback’s availability and the cost.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, the Commanders looked at 42 potential options under center.

You really can’t get much more serious about upgrading and moving on from Taylor Heinicke than contacting every team in the NFL!

That’s a clear signal to the league that you’re willing to do some business at the quarterback position.

 

I would love to know what some of these conversations were like. Imagine Washington calling up the Rams and asking if Stafford is on the trading block right after he won a Super Bowl.

It’s hilarious to think about.

Furthermore, doesn’t this kind of prove the Packers were full of garbage when they said no teams are interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers?

If the Commanders have reached out to every team in the league, I’m sure they’ve picked up the phone and called Green Bay.

If you’re going to go big, you’re definitely going to see if Rodgers is available.

Fortunately for Commanders fans, the draft isn’t too far away and you should all get some answers soon!