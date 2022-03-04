REPORT: The Washington Commanders Have Contacted Every Team About A Potential QB Trade

The Washington Commanders are incredibly desperate for a quarterback.

According to ESPN, the Commanders have contacted every single team in the NFL “to inquire about a quarterback’s availability and the cost.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, the Commanders looked at 42 potential options under center.

Mayhew told reporters they consider Taylor Heinicke the “ultimate competitor” but they’re trying to upgrade…had been told they started a long time ago with a list of around 40 QBs –that likely included college QBs, too. Clearly have pared down. Mayhew said not 3 dozen upgrades — John Keim (@john_keim) March 2, 2022

You really can’t get much more serious about upgrading and moving on from Taylor Heinicke than contacting every team in the NFL!

That’s a clear signal to the league that you’re willing to do some business at the quarterback position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Commanders (@commanders)

I would love to know what some of these conversations were like. Imagine Washington calling up the Rams and asking if Stafford is on the trading block right after he won a Super Bowl.

It’s hilarious to think about.

“I think this team needs a veteran.” Commanders coach Ron Rivera on what his team needs at the quarterback position.#NFLCombine | @JosinaAnderson pic.twitter.com/srKInuZ4ct — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 2, 2022

Furthermore, doesn’t this kind of prove the Packers were full of garbage when they said no teams are interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers?

If the Commanders have reached out to every team in the league, I’m sure they’ve picked up the phone and called Green Bay.

If you’re going to go big, you’re definitely going to see if Rodgers is available.

Fortunately for Commanders fans, the draft isn’t too far away and you should all get some answers soon!