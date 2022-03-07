Inside The War Zone: American Vet Grants Interview While Rescuing Babies From War-Torn Ukraine

Bryan Stern, the co-founder of Project Dynamo, is currently in Ukraine assisting with evacuation efforts as the war between it and Russia continues. During the interview, Stern was in the middle of an evacuation and on his way to Poland.

He has been on the ground since the war started 12 days ago and has helped over 100 people to safety.

