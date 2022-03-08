Biden Says Three Texas Congressman Look Like They ‘Played Ball And Could Bomb You’

President Joe Biden said three Texas representatives look like they “played ball and could bomb you” Tuesday.

Biden traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday where he accompanied Texas Reps. Marc Veasey and Colin Allred, both Democrats, and Republican Jake Ellzey to address increasing veteran benefits.

“The three congressman you have here, two of them look like they really could and did play ball and the other looks like he’d bomb you,” the president said. “It’s a tough group, but a good group.”

The president received a wave of backlash from social media users for his description of the three congressman.

81 million morons. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 8, 2022

BIDEN: “The three congressman you have here, two of them look like they really could and did play ball and the other one looks like he can bomb you.” What?

pic.twitter.com/dG3afjAgRh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2022

The president joined the event where he introduced a unity plan consisting of four pillars: combating the opioid epidemic, addressing mental health, supporting military veterans and ending cancer, CNN reported. (RELATED: Biden Says He ‘Can’t Do Much Right Now’ About Rising Gas Prices)

The president advocated to award federal benefits to veterans, including a newly proposed federal rule intended to add certain respiratory cancers linked to environmental exposures to a list of veteran disabilities, CNN reported. He also called on Congress to pass legislation guaranteeing assistance to veterans exposed to toxins.

“Veterans are the backbone, the spine, the sinew of who we are in this country,” the president said to former service members, according to the Dallas Morning News. “One percent of you serves all the rest of us.”

He further said he would support the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, arguing that “it took far too long” for the VA to offer former service members healthcare coverage, according to CNN. He vowed to care for those exposed to burn pits, which 86% of post-9/11 service members were, according to a 2020 survey by the nonprofit Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans for America.