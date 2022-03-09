‘What The F*ck Are We Doing Here?’: NYT Reporter Secretly Recorded Saying Indoctrinated ‘Woke’ Colleagues Are Ruining The Paper

A Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent for The New York Times said “there’s a real internal tug of war” at the paper between “the reasonable people” and “the crazier leftist shit that’s worked it’s way in,” according to undercover video released by Project Veritas on Wednesday.

The national security reporter, Matthew Rosenberg, who appears to have been recorded without his knowledge, purportedly said he has “a lot of younger colleagues who don’t seem to get what we do (at the NYT),” referring to “woke” employees who arrive after “indoctrination” from “a fancy Ivy League school.”

“They’re not the majority, but they’re a very vocal loud minority that dominates social media,” Rosenberg reportedly said of his “woke” colleagues, according to the undercover Project Veritas video. These NYT employees “would’ve been considered toxic” and “would’ve been shunned” if not for having been “elevated by social media,” he said.

“They’re not the clearest thinkers,” Rosenberg purportedly said of his colleagues. “You’re still like, ‘God, what the fuck are we doing here?'” Rosenberg said of the “subtle” presence of this “worldview” at the NYT. (RELATED: Undercover Video Captures NYT Reporter Calling Coverage Of Jan 6 Fake Trauma, Fake News, Full ‘Of FBI Informants’)

Describing the NYT’s approach to such people, Rosenberg said in the undercover video that the paper has generally elected “the path of least resistance” to avoid online backlash. To “avoid the fight” with young employees who have “outsized influence” because of social media, Rosenberg said the NYT has been “giving in and giving in and giving in.”

WATCH:

Asked if this practice of “giving in” to “the crazier leftist shit” pays off for the NYT, Rosenberg said “no, in the end it does not.” “I think we’re alienating more subscribers than we’re getting out of this shit,” he said. “Most of our subscribers are prosperous. Most of them probably don’t want to hear that they’re awful people all the time, and the really woke kind of racial stuff really bugs them.”

“They don’t think a world in which everybody is defined by their racial identity is a good idea,” Rosenberg said of the NYT’s subscribers in the undercover video.

Project Veritas released a video featuring Rosenberg which appears to have been similarly recorded without his knowledge on Tuesday. (RELATED: Twitter Suspends Account That Shared Video Reportedly Exposing NYT Reporter)

Rosenberg and the NYT did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.