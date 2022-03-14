Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Gets A Big Extension

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has landed a huge extension.

According to Adam Schefter, Cousins has agreed to an extension through the 2023 season. He’ll earn $40 million in 2022 and $30 million in 2023. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vikings gave Kirk Cousins a one-year, fully-guaranteed $35 million extension, per source. He will make $40 million this year and $30 million next. Deal has two voidable years in it to lower his cap number this year to $31.25M. $15M of deal will be paid by this time next year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2022

Correction: $50M of deal will be paid by this time next year, not $15M. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2022

You know the QB market in the NFL isn’t outstanding when a guy like Kirk Cousins can make $40 million in a season.

I’ve always said the number of competent passers in the NFL is incredibly small. That’s why anyone who can walk and chew gum at the same time gets paid big money.

The #Vikings are signing Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023, per sources. Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2022

Cousins, while not a star, is at least capable of winning if he’s not required to do too much, and he’s now been handed a massive extension.

He’s never really made any serious noise in the league, but he’s still paid! Why? Because he’s capable of doing more than the bare minimum for his position.

Now that that’s out of the way…let’s get to work on a Lombardi #LetsFrickinGo 😁 — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 14, 2022

It should be interesting to see how the Vikings do over the next two seasons. Let us know in the comments what you think about Cousins getting a big extension!