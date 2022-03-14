Editorial

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Gets A Big Extension

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 09: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 09, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has landed a huge extension.

According to Adam Schefter, Cousins has agreed to an extension through the 2023 season. He’ll earn $40 million in 2022 and $30 million in 2023. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know the QB market in the NFL isn’t outstanding when a guy like Kirk Cousins can make $40 million in a season.

I’ve always said the number of competent passers in the NFL is incredibly small. That’s why anyone who can walk and chew gum at the same time gets paid big money.

Cousins, while not a star, is at least capable of winning if he’s not required to do too much, and he’s now been handed a massive extension.

He’s never really made any serious noise in the league, but he’s still paid! Why? Because he’s capable of doing more than the bare minimum for his position.

It should be interesting to see how the Vikings do over the next two seasons. Let us know in the comments what you think about Cousins getting a big extension!