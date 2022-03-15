Watch Liam Neeson In The Trailer For ‘Memory’

Liam Neeson’s new film “Memory” looks awesome.

The plot of the movie with the Hollywood star, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

When Alex, an expert assassin, refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, he becomes a target. FBI agents and Mexican intelligence are brought in to investigate the trail of bodies, leading them closer to Alex. With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing: he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move. Alex must question his every action and whom he can ultimately trust.

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, I think it’s safe to say fans are in for a wild time. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

What do we all think about this preview? I think it looks damn good. Neeson is one of the best actors in the game, and we all know how he does with dark roles.

Hell, you could make a strong argument that he’s played pretty much the same character in a lot of his moves since “Taken” came out.

Now, he’s bringing fans “Memory,” and his character will be on the run from the law and the criminal element.

Yeah, you don’t really have to say much more to convince me to check it out!

“I’m the bad man, I have been for a long time.” Liam Neeson plays a hitman with Alzheimer’s in the first trailer for ‘MEMORY.’ Guy Pearce co-stars. In Theatres April 29. pic.twitter.com/5faByCZpbU — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) March 15, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch “Memory” starting April 29.