Andrew Whitworth Told His Kids He Was Retiring On The Field After Winning The Super Bowl

Former Los Angeles Rams star Andrew Whitworth shared a very touching moment with his kids at the Super Bowl.

The legendary NFL lineman recently hung up his cleats for goods and decided to retire at the age of 40. However, he knew for awhile that he was done before he made it clear to the public. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video released Tuesday by the NFL, the now-retired Rams star told his kids on the field as soon as he won the Super Bowl that he was done playing football.

You can watch the awesome video.

“That was daddy’s last football game.” Whitworth let his kids in on a little secret after #SBLVI ❤️ (via @nflfilms) pic.twitter.com/4JHQWEndDO — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2022

I’m pretty sure that video could melt hearts made of stone. We often see inspiring and touching moments in the world of sports, and that video is without a doubt among the best.

You can tell Whitworth was so happy to tell his kids he was done playing football, and he did it right after beating the Bengals in the Super Bowl!

Watching him telling his kids he’s going to be a better dad and be around more is about as good as it gets.

How could you not love this moment of Whitworth with his kids? I don’t think it’s possible.

Props to Whitworth on a great career, and I hope he enjoys retirement. He’s certainly earned it.