Jake Paul Offers To Put Up $60 Million For A Boxing Match Between Kayne West And Pete Davidson

Jake Paul has offered to put up a ton of money to get Pete Davidson and Kanye West in a boxing ring.

Davidson and West have been very publicly feuding ever since the former became associated with Kim Kardashian.

Obviously, the “SNL” star rubbing elbows to some extent with Kardashian didn’t sit with the rapper given the fact she’s his ex-wife.

Well, Jake Paul has a way for the two men to settle their beef! He recently tweeted that he’ll put up $60 million – $30 million for each man – to box each other in a six round match.

He also offered to cut them in on the PPV profits.

My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye And $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside Money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

Props to Jake Paul for finding a way to insert himself into a situation he has no business being in. Say whatever you want about the guy, but he knows how to move the needle!

Everyone is out here talking about Davidson and West feuding, and he just drops down from the clouds with a $60 million offer.

Kanye West says SKETE been texting him and trolling him that he having sex with Kim Kardashian 👀👀. (Ps. Yeah this a recorded prayer by Kanye) pic.twitter.com/vRQXhUUhUW — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 13, 2022

Now, will either man take Paul up on his boxing match offer? Seeing as how Kanye West is loaded with cash, I find it hard to believe he’s interested in getting paid to fight.

On the other hand, Davidson isn’t nearly as rich as West and an extra $30 million would probably change his life in a major way.

I could definitely see him trying to take the deal.

We’ll see if either responds to Paul’s offer, but the option to settle this in the ring is at least on the table!