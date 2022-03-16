‘Not Going To Comment On Anything’: Biden Refuses To Answer Reporter’s Question On Sending Polish MiGs To Ukraine

President Joe Biden refused to answer reporters’ questions during a press conference Wednesday when he announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Biden was asked what it would take for him to send Polish MiGs from Germany to Ukraine to fight against Russia.

“I’m not going to comment on that right now. I’m not going to comment on anything other than what I’ve told you today,” Biden said before walking away. (RELATED: ‘Leading From Behind’: Sen. Kennedy Says Biden Is ‘Not A Wartime Consigliere’)

Biden signs the bill for Ukrainian aid, does not answer reporter questions, one reporter asked about Biden not calling Putin’s actions war crimes. We will see the president again shortly for an event celebrating the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) March 16, 2022

The Pentagon denied a request March 8 by Poland for the U.S. to transfer Polish MiG fighter jets to Ukraine from Germany.

“The prospect of fighter jets ‘at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America’ departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby tweeted.

Biden also ignored Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrichduring a press conference Tuesday when she asked him to comment on the American journalists killed in Ukraine.

Psaki responded later in the day Tuesday to whether Biden will address the deaths by saying she would “not outline private conversations from here at this point in time.”