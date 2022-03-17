Pete Carroll Says Colin Kaepernick ‘Contacted’ Him About A Potential NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick apparently wants to try out for the Seahawks.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been very publicly still trying to play in the NFL, and he reached out to Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to let him know he's eager to get another shot.

Carroll told the press the following about Kaepernick reaching out, according to ProFootballTalk:

I thought about another guy. You can ask questions about Colin Kaepernick. I know. You’re going to ask me, so let me just put it out there. He contacted me the other day. Said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out.’ He sent me some videos. Next thing I know, he’s working out with Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened. Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does. Somewhere. I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football. I don’t know.

So, I guess we really are still doing this whole song and dance. Welcome to the world of the NFL in 2022! Instead of talking about quarterbacks actually on rosters, an NFL coach is wasting his time talking about whether or not Kaepernick deserves another shot in the league.

Give me a break. When can we finally give this whole act up? The reality of the situation is that Kaepernick has been out of the league for several years.

Let me repeat that for everyone. Kaepernick has been out of the league for several years! How many quarterbacks have ever sat out for five or more years and then returned and played?

I can’t think of any in the modern NFL who have done it. I could be wrong, but in the last 20 years, there are no names that come to mind.

Yet, I’m supposed to believe Kaepernick might be ready to roll. Yeah, I’m not buying it.

Kaepernick is right where he belongs, which is on the outside looking in!