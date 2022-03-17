Young Police Officer Dies, Another Wounded After Shootout With Suspect At Missouri Motel 6

A shooting at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, Missouri, left one police officer dead and another wounded early Thursday morning.

At 12:30AM, 2 Bonne Terre, MO police officers were ambushed by a gunman as they responded to a disturbance call at a motel. Officer Lane Burns was shot fatally. His senseless murder comes a week after 2 Joplin, MO officers were killed responding to a disturbance call #NeverForget — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) March 17, 2022

A suspect opened fire at 12:30 a.m. on two officers who were responding to a disturbance call at a motel room in Bonne Terre, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety. The suspect killed officer Lane Burns, aged 31, and injured officer Garrett Worley, 28, with a handgun as they neared the Motel 6 room, Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Dallas Thompson said, according to Daily Journal Online. Thompson added that the officers fatally wounded the suspect while returning fire, the outlet reported.

Burns, in critical condition, was rushed to Parkland Health Center Bonne-Terre, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Daily Journal Online. Meanwhile, Worley was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wound in his leg, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man In Head Who Was Holding Person Hostage At Knifepoint)

Police said the only suspect involved in the shooting was 21-year-old James Emery of St. Louis, according to the Daily Journal Online.

The Motel 6 shooting comes just over a week after a shooting in Joplin, Missouri, killed one police officer and injured two others. The suspect reportedly opened fire and killed an officer by shooting through his patrol car’s windshield. The suspect was also killed during the shooting.