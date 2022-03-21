US

Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency After Weekend Shootings

Florida Grapples With Influx Of Spring Break Tourists

Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Melanie Wilcox Contributor
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, City Manager Alina Hudak and city commissioners declared a state of emergency Monday and came up with ways to mitigate spring break crowd control after two shootings occurred in the entertainment district over the weekend.

The South Beach area will be placed under a midnight curfew beginning Thursday, Hudak announced at a press conference, the Miami Herald reported. Because curfews usually only last 72 hours, she said she will ask the City Commission to extend the curfew for the following weekend.

Hudak also said she is postponing Saturday’s spring break concert, explaining that “there are cowards out there toting guns,” the Herald reported.

Police arrested Derrick Mitchell, 19, Monday morning for being associated with a gunman who shot two women on Ocean Drive near the Avalon Hotel, CBS 4 Miami reported. Mitchell reportedly tampered with evidence and carried a concealed firearm, according to CBS 4. The primary shooter remains at large. (RELATED: One Person Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured In Car Show Shooting)

“It was just a shock to hear the gunshots and all of the commotion outside of the window,” Tamika Williams, a volleyball player in town for a tournament, said, according to CBS 4. “It was like a couple of pow, pow, pows and you heard all of the screaming and everyone saying ‘run.'”

A second shooting occurred nearby on Ocean Drive Sunday at midnight, according to CBS 4. The three people shot reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. Surveillance footage showed hundreds of people fleeing the scene then returning moments later.

“No community, no police force, should have to suffer through this. You know I’m really tired of it, frankly, I’d love to get rid of spring break. I wish the spring breakers would go somewhere else,” Gelber told CBS 4.