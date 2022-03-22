Family Dumps Dog At Shelter Because They Fear Dog Is Gay

A North Carolina dog was reportedly dropped off at a local shelter because his owners believed he was gay and did not want him.

Fezco, a mutt who weighs approximately 50 pounds and is about 4 or 5 years old, was dumped at the Stanly County Animal Shelter after his owners surrendered him for humping a male dog, WCCB reported. The shelter reportedly said Fezco is a friendly pooch and gets along well with other animals and people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

The shelter has reportedly asked other local rescues to foster Fezco as he waits to be adopted, though it is unclear whether the request has been fulfilled. (RELATED: ‘Death Sentence’: Animal Rights Group Goes After Biden Administration For Allegedly Leaving Service Dogs Behind)

Despite the owners’ alleged fear of their dog being gay, it is normal for dogs to exhibit that type of behavior, according to the ASPCA. Some male dogs will hump other male dogs “as a display of social status or to establish control,” according to PetGuide.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Stanly County Animal Shelter but did not receive a response at the time of publication.