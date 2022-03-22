REPORT: Quarterback Marcus Mariota Signs With The Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Mariota is reportedly headed to the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Adam Schefter, the dual-threat quarterback has signed a two-year deal with the Falcons worth $18.75 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Compensation update: Falcons are giving former Raiders’ QB Marcus Mariota a two-year, $18.75 million contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

Tom Pelissero reported that Mariota will get $6.75 million in his first year of the deal, and most of the value is the second year of the deal.

Marcus Mariota’s two-year contract with the #Falcons is effectively a one-year, $6.75 million deal with a $12M option for 2023. He gets a $5M signing bonus and $1.75M guaranteed base salary this year. A $3M roster bonus is due the 5th day of league year next March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

The Falcons needed a new quarterback after trading Matt Ryan to the Falcons and they clearly wasted no time before signing Mariota.

Massive Quarterback Trade Rocks The NFL https://t.co/iAdwMqjW9u — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 21, 2022

This is a great signing by the Falcons. Mariota might not have been the star many expected him to be when he entered the NFL after winning the Heisman, but he can play.

He spent the past couple seasons backing up Derek Carr in Las Vegas, and he’s now a starting quarterback in the NFL again.

Plus, with the way his deal is structured, the Falcons can still draft a guy and slowly develop him if they want. He’s on a very team-friendly deal.

The Falcons announced that they agreed to terms on a two-year contract with QB Marcus Mariota. pic.twitter.com/WBUTuf7cVI — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2022

Props to Mariota for landing himself a starting role after spending the past few seasons learning from the bench.