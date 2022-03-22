Editorial

REPORT: Quarterback Marcus Mariota Signs With The Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 02: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after a first down during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Marcus Mariota is reportedly headed to the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Adam Schefter, the dual-threat quarterback has signed a two-year deal with the Falcons worth $18.75 million.

Tom Pelissero reported that Mariota will get $6.75 million in his first year of the deal, and most of the value is the second year of the deal.

The Falcons needed a new quarterback after trading Matt Ryan to the Falcons and they clearly wasted no time before signing Mariota.

This is a great signing by the Falcons. Mariota might not have been the star many expected him to be when he entered the NFL after winning the Heisman, but he can play.

He spent the past couple seasons backing up Derek Carr in Las Vegas, and he’s now a starting quarterback in the NFL again.

Plus, with the way his deal is structured, the Falcons can still draft a guy and slowly develop him if they want. He’s on a very team-friendly deal.

Props to Mariota for landing himself a starting role after spending the past few seasons learning from the bench.