EXCLUSIVE: Majority Of Americans Believe Biden Has A ‘Conflict Of Interest’ In Russia-Ukraine War, Poll Finds

A majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden has a “conflict of interest” in handling the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a Trafalgar Group and Convention of States poll obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

The survey, conducted in mid-March, noted the Biden family’s past dealings in Ukraine and asked roughly 1,050 likely general election voters whether they believed Biden still had a conflict of interest in responding to the Russia-Ukraine War. Fifty-six percent of respondents stated that there was a conflict of interest, while 33% stated there was not and 10.9% said they were not sure.

Along political lines, just 25.4% of Democrats believed Biden had a conflict of interest, compared to 78.1% of Republicans. A large majority of independent voters, 64.3%, also stated that Biden had a conflict of interest. (RELATED: Here’s What We’ve Found Digging Through Hunter Biden’s Alleged Laptop)

Trafalgar employs a number of methods for conducting its polls, including live phone calls, automated calls, emails, text messages and two other proprietary methods it does not share publicly.

The poll comes roughly a week after The New York Times admitted the legitimacy of Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell,” which was first reported by the New York Post. The younger Biden abandoned the laptop at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. The Post later obtained the laptop’s hard drive and found numerous emails between Hunter Biden and executives of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

The laptop also contained numerous salacious images of the president’s son.

Both Democrats and the media dismissed initial reports on the laptop as Russian misinformation, with Twitter and Facebook going so far as to lock the Post out of its account and ban the sharing of links to the article.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to answer questions last week about whether she and the president still stood by their claims that the laptop was Russian disinformation.