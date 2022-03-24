Biden Says ‘Sanctions Never Deter’ Despite Insistence From His Own Administration To The Contrary

President Joe Biden said Thursday that “sanctions never deter” despite insistence from several administration officials that sanctions were meant to deter Russian aggression.

“Let’s get something straight, do you remember, if you covered me from the very beginning, I did not say that, in fact, the sanctions would deter him. Sanctions never deter,” Biden said, noting sanctions are meant to add pressure over time to achieve a different outcome.

Biden: “I did not say that, in fact, sanctions would deter [Putin]. Sanctions never deter.” Biden’s administration said the exact opposite for weeks. pic.twitter.com/PpymOxVh6Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2022

Biden's comments come as the U.S. announced more sanctions against 328 high-profile Russian members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the country's parliament.

CBS Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett made an immediate fact-check of Biden’s claim, noting that “history will record that before this invasion of Ukraine began, several administration officials representing the President of the United States, Joseph Biden, said, in fact, sanctions might deter that invasion.”

.@MajorCBS Garrett with an immediate fact-check of Biden claiming no one ever said sanctions were a deterrent: “History will record…several administration officials representing the President of the United States, Joseph Biden, said, in fact, sanctions might deter…invasion.” pic.twitter.com/FDx1VNx6Qe — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris said in February that the “purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence.”

National Security adviser Jake Sullivan also claimed that “sanctions are intended to deter,” according to Fox News.

Following Harris’ comments, Biden said again in February that “no one expected” sanctions to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine as he announced more rounds of sanctions on Russia.

“No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening,” Biden said. “This is going to take time, and we have to show resolve, so he knows what’s coming and so the people of Russia know what he’s brought on them. That’s what this is all about.”