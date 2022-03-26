Russian General Killed Near Southern Ukrainian City Of Kherson

The Ukrainian defense ministry reported that the commander of the Russian 49th combined army, Lt. Gen. Yakov Rezantsev, has been killed.

Local media reported that Rezantsev died on Friday at an airbase near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the BBC reports. Rezantsev was referenced by a Russian soldier in an intercepted conversation as claiming that the “war would be over within hours” just days after the invasion began.

Russian generals are believed to have moved closer to front lines in Ukraine to boost troop morale, according to the report.

So, it’s official now. 🇷🇺 Lieutenant-General Yakov Ryazantsev is “200” (dead, out, kiboshed).

Looking forward to the next “general of the day”. #StandWithUkraine️ #UkraineUnderAttack #UkraineWillWin #StopPutin #RussianUkrainianWar #RussiaGoHome #РоссияСмотри #нетвойне pic.twitter.com/XHEZloWKlZ

— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) March 25, 2022

Ukraine recently destroyed a Russian military ship, while the U.S. has further sanctioned Russia and the United Nations reported numerous disappearances of Ukrainians at the hands of Russian forces.

Ukrainian government and Western officials believe that Rezantsev is the seventh Russian general killed in the invasion, the BBC report continued. (RELATED: Russian Troops Capture Ukrainian City Of Kherson, Mayor Asks Troops Not To Shoot Civilians)

Rezantsev was elevated to the rank of lieutenant general in 2021 and previously participated in Russian military action in Syria, according to the outlet.