Dash Cam Shows Man Avoid Truck At Last Second In Deadly 40-Car Pile Up

Dash cam footage from a massive 40-car pile up in Pennsylvania on Monday shows the split second when a man on foot dove out of the way of a truck heading toward the crash site.

The footage posted to the Facebook group Lebanon, PA Happenings by user Barry Bickel shows dash cam footage of a motorist driving through heavy snow before suddenly coming up on a crash site. The footage shows a man standing beside a car at the crash site diving out of the way of the oncoming vehicle an instant before it would have struck him.

The footage shows the oncoming truck swerving into two other vehicles involved in the pile-up and blocking the road before stopping. The condition of the truck driver is unknown.

A collision on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania led to a 40-car pile up at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. The disastrous crash reportedly killed at least three people and put dozens more in the hospital. (RELATED: Driver Veers Off Road, Crashes Into Homeless Encampment And Kills Four People)

Wintery conditions reportedly led to a sudden whiteout that made it difficult for drivers to see and hear other vehicles.

“All of a sudden, all I saw was a wall of trucks sideways,” Candy Gerken, a driver involved in the pile up, told Newswatch 16.